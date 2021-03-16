DJ Xclusive City Is Redefining the Orlando DJ Scene

—

His ambition, determination, and impressive DJing talents have catapulted him to the top of the music industry.

The more we look around us, the more we can see people who have developed incredible momentum through a combination of incredibly hard work, practice, endurance, and enthusiasm. This has helped a few rare gems around the world to carve out a niche for themselves in whatever area they want to follow. When it comes to the DJing community, it has welcomed a slew of newcomers, but only a small few have gone on to make a name for themselves by delivering the “unique” to partygoers and the nightlife industry as a whole. DJ Xclusive City is one such name who has been doing extremely well in the game. He’s a rising DJ star who’s made a name for himself by going all-in and proving his worth over the years.

DJ Xclusive City has been making headlines in Orlando’s nightlife scene for over ten years, due to his tireless efforts to get to where he is now. He has established himself as one of the best turntablists and well-known DJs in the United States, demonstrating his abilities in the field. It’s hard to imagine that this brilliant young man was once a dropout. He had no idea, however, that the clubs he frequented as a teenager would one day become his workplace, and he would become one of the country’s most sought-after DJs.

When one of his neighborhood’s DJs proposed that he try DJing as a hobby, his entire life changed for the better. DJ Xclusive City was new to the scene, but he took a gamble and jumped right in. DJ Xclusive City’s love for music, especially hip hop, has been constant since the beginning, which has aided him in his quest to take over the DJing space. Instead of squandering money on clubbing, DJ Xclusive City was soon on the other side of life, spinning records for a living.

What sets DJ Xclusive City apart from the competition is his ability to keep up with the changing times of the industry. DJ Xclusive City is a well-known and respected figure in the music industry, having done everything from playing music from pen drives and CDs to becoming a turntablist and hosting video shows, making him one of Florida’s most dynamic and versatile DJs. DJ Xclusive City has previously played at and been a part of a number of well-known music festivals.

The young DJ also ventured into entrepreneurship, working with one of Orlando’s largest joint venture event firms, managing and bringing out numerous artists and acts from around the world. DJ Xclusive City has now transitioned to producer and is looking forward to collaborating on new projects with artists from different genres. Apart from his extensive work in Orlando, DJ Xclusive City has played at numerous venues around the world and is currently planning for his post-pandemic tours in the United States and Europe.

The DJing prodigy has now made waves in the industry after being named one of Black Business Orlando’s (BBO) “Top 21 Influential People in 2021.” To learn more, follow him on Instagram: @djxclusivecity, Twitter: @djxclusivecity, Facebook: DJ Xclusive City or visit his official website www.djxclusivecity.com.

