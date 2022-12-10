Do What Your Heart Says in ‘The Fabelmans’

In the touching narrative arc of writer and director Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Mitzi Fabelman, played by Michelle Williams, tells her boy Sammy, played by Gabriel LaBelle, who wants to be a movie director, “You do what your heart says you have to. Because you don’t owe anyone your life. Not even me.” This is in the aftermath of Mitzi and her husband Burt, played by Paul Dano, getting divorced in their loveless marriage.

Steven and Tony Kushner’s screenplay is the semi-autobiographical narrative of Spielberg’s filmmaking muse. Steven is Sammy in The Fabelmans. Director Spielberg imperfectly and poignantly navigates the joy and tragedy of seeing truth through the artist’s lens. The Fabelmans is perhaps Spielberg’s most personal and moving achievement, albeit perfectly imperfect. That being said, The Fabelmans is one the best movies of the year and one of my favorites, as well.

Gabriel LaBelle embodies Sammy with innocence and quiet wisdom. Sammy discovers truth through his camera lens: his Mom is in love with someone, who isn’t his Dad. He staggers back from the film editing machine with his eyes wide open. It’s heartbreaking. Sammy distances himself from his Mom in their already estranged relationship. That wasn’t always so.

The Fabelmans opens in 1952 as little Sammy, played by radiant Mateo Zoryan, sees his first movie, The Greatest Show on Earth, with his parents. His dad Burt, who’s the brilliant engineer for RCA, explains how the frame speed of the still photos produces the effect of motion pictures. His mom Mitzi, who’s a trained concert pianist and former dancer, loves the art in movies, not its science. Sammy gazes upon the movie’s massive trainwreck scene. He finds his muse. He wants to make movies.

His parents give Sammy a train set for Hanukkah. As he films recreated train wrecks, we see the wondrous world through his eyes. We see his truth. Mom’s truth is art. Dad’s truth is science. And the twain shall never meet. Burt dismisses filmmaking as Sammy’s hobby. Mitzi gets that it’s her son’s calling. Spielberg and Kushner’s narrative eloquently depicts that contention for Sammy’s soul. Sammy only wants to make his father proud but has no idea how. I too was Sammy when I was his age.

The Fabelmans live in New Jersey. Burt works for RCA, along with his best friend and colleague Bennie, played by irreverent Seth Rogen. Bennie is inseparable from the Fabelmans, having dinner with them every night. Sammy has three younger sisters, Natalie, Reggie, and Lisa, played by Keeley Karsten, Julia Butters, and Sophia Kopero. Aside from Julia, none of the other actors are distinguishable. A weaker aspect in the screenplay.

The Fabelmans move to Arizona, then to California for Burt’s work. In California, Sammy painfully experiences vicious anti-Semitic bullying from Logan and Chad, played by convincing Sam Rechner and Oakes Fegley. That cruel prejudice had a profound impact upon Sammy and really upon Steven Spielberg, himself. On the singular upside, Sammy dates Jesus Christ superfan Monica, played by charming and funny Chloe East.

Amidst prejudice, teen romance, and family divorce, Sammy discovers his truth, his art. His moviemaking moves, touches, and inspires others. He has a distinct gift as a movie director. In humorous homage to Spielberg’s real-life encounter, Sammy meets the legendary Director John Ford, played by the amazing David Lynch.

Michelle Williams and Paul Dano as Mitzi and Burt are the soul of The Fabelmans. Michelle’s Mitzi evokes the sad and regretful pathology. As Mitzi beautifully dances in her nightgown, she self-expresses her life that never was. Paul’s Burt vigorously explains the properties of magnetic fields that no one is really interested in, echoing his need to be heard. Mitzi and Burt are good, decent people who should have never married. They love each other but they are not in love with each other.

This poignantly sad narrative echoed for me. Unlike the Fabelmans, my parents didn’t divorce. Still, they were not in love. Although, they might have loved each other. My late Mom told me before she passed away about the man she was in love with before marrying my Dad. I have unconditional love for Mom. She had the same for me. Yet, Mom suffered for not doing what her heart said. Although had Mom listened to her heart, I would not be here.

In Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans: do what your heart says you have to. We choose who we are going to be and what we do in life. We own our life, no one else does. The Fabelmans is something very special. Just saying.

