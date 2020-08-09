A Doctor Must Somehow Uncover the Truth in ‘Act of Deception’

A doctor faces a strange malpractice suit in ‘Act of Deception’

I have been lucky to read a fair amount of thrillers lately. Each one has taken me on a really exciting adventure. When I learned about Act of Deception I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Act of Deception here:

It’s 1995, and Houston orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jim Bob Brady has been sued for medical malpractice; a mysterious infection caused a knee replacement to end up as an amputation. Donovan Shaw, a ruthless plaintiff’s attorney, has taken the case and doesn’t seem bothered by the fact that he and Brady share a number of friends. “It’s not personal!” Shaw says. But it feels personal—especially when Shaw threatens, “I will do anything, and I mean anything, to win the case, even if I have to destroy you and that pretty wife of yours. I will stop at nothing. You remember that!” And Brady isn’t the only one in his practice being sued. How is Shaw getting his inside information? Can the patients afford to say no to filing lawsuits, even if the claims aren’t valid? Through a series of twists and turns, and with the support of his wife Mary Louise and their professional investigator son J. J, Brady once again doggedly goes into “sleuth mode” to get to the truth of the matter—even after his life is put in jeopardy. Will he survive, only to find himself at the mercy of the wild and wooly Houston court system? Is this whole mess his fault? Or is there an act of deception involved?

I had a hard time putting this book down. From the moment the main character learns they are being sued, the book was one wild thrill ride. Brady tries to relax, but they can’t get rid of a nagging feeling that they didn’t do anything wrong. Yet as the court date nears, Brady begins to wonder if maybe how things turned out was their fault after all. A twist at the end brings a very good ending that most readers won’t see coming. This may not be a thriller for everyone, but most readers are sure to enjoy it.

Act of Deception is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.