Dorothy Has a Tough Choice to Make in ‘Wax Patrol’

Dorothy must make a big decision in ‘Wax Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Cliff had a chance to spend the day with his daughter. Things ended up going better than he expected them to. Thanks to this happy turn of events, he gets an invite to an important event. Meanwhile the Chief wants to give Dorothy the best day ever. Before this day can really get going, something happens to Dorothy that is a sign she is growing up. As this episode comes to a close, something awful ends up happening to Jane. Now Dorothy has a difficult choice to make in ‘Wax Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Wax Patrol’ here:

Before they can save the world from The Candlemaker in the season two finale, the Doom Patrol must first confront their childhood imaginary friends. Meanwhile, Jane reflects on the first time that Miranda became “primary,” and Dorothy must make a fateful choice.

The team runs to try and help Dorothy out in ‘Wax Patrol’. The mission takes a surprise turn when they begin to run into some old friends. At first some are happy to see them again, until their true intentions become clear. Dorothy tries to hide from a deadly being, but begins to realize she has a tough choice to make. When things start to look bleak for this team, Dorothy decides to take on a powerful monster. As this episode comes to a close, we find out the truth about someone in the Underground.

Doom Patrol 'Wax Patrol' is available now on DC Universe.