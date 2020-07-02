Dorothy Tries to Help Bring Danny Back in ‘Sex Patrol’

A big party breaks out in the house in ‘Sex Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, Larry was captured by a dangerous being. It was up to Rita and the Chief to save him, and the Chief wasn’t looking forward to seeing them again. When they arrived, it looked like this creature had a proposition for him. When the Chief refused it, things got real bad fast. Luckily, Rita was able to find a way to save Larry before it was too late. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Jane was in big trouble. Now the house has visitors who throw a wild party in ‘Sex Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Sex Patrol’ here:

When the Dannyzens throw a massive party at Doom Manor to resuscitate Danny the Brick, Dorothy longs to join the festivities and experience life as a grown-up. As the party rages on, Rita asks Flex Mentallo to help unleash her full potential – which has some dangerously racy consequences.

Visitors arrive at the house with an important mission in ‘Sex Patrol’. Dorothy wants to help, but the Chief doesn’t want her around any of them. Yet once she sings one of her favorite songs, and it does help out a bit, the Chief decides to let her stay there a bit past her bedtime. Meanwhile Rita asks Flex for help, and it ends up having dire consequences. A dangerous creature shows up, and it will take a mysterious organization to stop it. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the party was a resounding success.

Doom Patrol ‘Sex Patrol’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.