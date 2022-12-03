‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I remember watching ET the Extra Terrestrial as a kid. It told a touching story about a boy who found a lost alien. Together with his siblings he wanted to help this alien find their way back home. Once this story came to a close, life for this family was never going to be the same. When I heard a 40th anniversary edition was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I hoped I might get a chance to watch this film again. I was able to get a review copy, and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for ET the Extra Terrestrial here:

Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10–year–old boy he befriends. Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home.

I had a great time watching this movie again. The story it tells is a timeless one, and takes audiences on a fascinating adventure. ‘The E.T. Reunion’ had the cast and crew discussing their thoughts on the impact of the film. ‘A Look Back’ Gave people a special insider’s look into the making of this movie with interviews from Spielberg, the cast and others who helped make this film. There are also some pretty impressive deleted scenes.

ET the Extra Terrestrial is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook.