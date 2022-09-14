Earth Faces a Mysterious Threat in This ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer

‘Secret Invasion’ trailer was shown at D23 Expo

I have really liked most of the Marvel TV shows so far. Loki was amazing and told an exciting new chapter in the life of this fan favorite character. What If was intense and took viewers on some pretty crazy adventures. At D23 Expo the first trailer for Secret Invasion was revealed and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Secret Invasion here:

A series that showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

We see Nick Fury return to Earth in the beginning of this trailer. After that he meets with an old associate who is a tad surprised to see them after all these years. Next we see them meeting with someone else where Fury asks them an important question. Then we see that things may not be all they appear to be when Talos meets with someone. As this trailer draws to a close Fury prepares to take on a dangerous threat.

Secret Invasion launches exclusively on Disney Plus in 2023.