Home / A&E / The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour Begins in ‘Harlivy’

The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour Begins in ‘Harlivy’

Harley and Ivy plan to take Gotham City by storm in 'Harlivy' as its newest powerful couple

harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Season 3 begins with a bang in ‘Harlivy’

Last season on Harley Quinn, we saw a lot of wild things happen. Ivy got engaged to Kite Man, and Harley realized she might have feelings for Ivy. On a girls weekend, something unexpected happened between Ivy and Harley that changed everything. Just as Ivy was about to make a big mistake, Harley and crew showed up and stopped it. As season 3 came to a close, we saw Harley and Ivy drive away into the sunset. Now the Eat, Bang, Kill tour begins in ‘Harlivy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

harlivy, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

harlivy, harley quinn, tv show, animated, comedy, crime, season 3, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Harley is having a blast at the start of this episode. She and Ivy are finally together and she couldn’t be happier. Together they steal a bunch of money and visit all kinds of beautiful places. A trip to a place Ivy created years ago puts a damper on the trip and Harley does something drastic to get things back on track. Instead the place gets destroyed but it also helps reignite a dream for Ivy. As this episode comes to a close Ivy gets ready to put a plan into motion.

Harley Quinn ‘Harlivy’ is available now on HBO Max. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

