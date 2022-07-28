Season 3 begins with a bang in ‘Harlivy’

Last season on Harley Quinn, we saw a lot of wild things happen. Ivy got engaged to Kite Man, and Harley realized she might have feelings for Ivy. On a girls weekend, something unexpected happened between Ivy and Harley that changed everything. Just as Ivy was about to make a big mistake, Harley and crew showed up and stopped it. As season 3 came to a close, we saw Harley and Ivy drive away into the sunset. Now the Eat, Bang, Kill tour begins in ‘Harlivy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Harley Quinn season 3 here:

Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark, Clayface, and Frank the Plant – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Harley is having a blast at the start of this episode. She and Ivy are finally together and she couldn’t be happier. Together they steal a bunch of money and visit all kinds of beautiful places. A trip to a place Ivy created years ago puts a damper on the trip and Harley does something drastic to get things back on track. Instead the place gets destroyed but it also helps reignite a dream for Ivy. As this episode comes to a close Ivy gets ready to put a plan into motion.

