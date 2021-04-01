Eddie Does Something he Regrets in ‘Price of Admission’

Eddie ends up doing something pretty bad in ‘Price of Admission’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Maggie ended up doing something not that great. She was recording her latest podcast episode, and some things were put on there by mistake. Once she learned what happened, she feared this would harm her friendship with Gary. Eddie meanwhile is still lying about his pill addiction to Katherine. He doesn’t like doing it, but fears the truth may bring dire consequences. When Katherine confronts him over something, a friend takes the blame instead. Yet as this episode comes to a close, it looks like that admission may have done more harm than good. Now Eddie ends up doing something rash in ‘Price of Admission’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Price of Admission’ here:

Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that Rome might’ve been the one to take them.

Theo has a classmate say something bad towards him in ‘Price of Admission’. Katherine is naturally a tad shocked, and unsure how to talk to him about it. Thankfully a chat with a colleague gives some insight on where to go next. Meanwhile after a neighbor says something bad to Theo, Eddie ends up doing something rash. Regina asks Rome a tough question, one that he isn’t too happy to be asked at first. He has a talk with Eddie about it, and it leads him to a shocking realization. Rome tells Gary about it, and they both decide to talk to Eddie about it. As this episode comes to a close, Eddie has something big to tell Katherine. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things 'Price of Admission' airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC.