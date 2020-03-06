Eddie’s Sister Comes to Town for a Visit in ‘Change of Plans’

Eddie has a family member come for a visit in ‘Change of Plans’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Rome had an important meeting with a potential client. When his dad showed up, he feared the whole thing might have gone south. Maggie has her first date in a good while, and Gary being at the same restaurant only makes things more awkward. Meanwhile Delilah tries to prepare herself for a tough talk with Sophie. As this episode came to a close Eve became scared as someone she was trying to avoid somehow found her. Now Eddie’s sister has come to town in ‘Change of Plans’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Change of Plans’ here:

Eddie’s sister comes to town and causes tension with the family, and Katherine speaks her mind at work. Meanwhile, during a girls’ night out, Maggie convinces Delilah to put herself out there.

Eddie has someone coming to town for a visit he hasn’t seen in a long time on ‘Change of Plans’. He tries to give them a chance, but when he finds something he jumps to conclusions about it. Once he finds out who it really belongs to, he feels bad about the things he said to his sister. Maggie talks Delilah into going out with her to a bar, and they both are pretty nervous. Rome and Regina fear Eve might be in danger, and they decide to do something rash to find her. Katherine found out something about her job, and decided to let them know how she felt about it. As this episode came to a close Eddie and Katherine had to figure out what they were going to do now. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A Million Little Things airs Thursdays at 10/ 9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.