The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / An Entertainer’s Life Comes Into Focus in ‘Judy’ Coming Soon to Blu-Ray

An Entertainer’s Life Comes Into Focus in ‘Judy’ Coming Soon to Blu-Ray

The story of this talented entertainer is heading to Blu-Ray this holiday season

by Leave a Comment

judy, biographical, drama, renee zellweger, blu-ray, review, lionsgate

A rather touching story gets told in “Judy’ coming soon to Blu-Ray

I remember watching The Wizard of Oz as a kid. The stand out star of this film was Judy Garland. That voice when she sang ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ is absolutely amazing. Yet I will admit I knew little about her life story. Now it is being told in Judy makings its way to Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

judy, biographical, drama, renee zellweger, blu-ray, review, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

You can read the plot for Judy here:

Thirty years after rising to global stardom in The Wizard of Oz, this showbiz legend arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. While preparing for the shows, Garland battles with management, reminisces with friends and adoring fans, and embarks on a whirlwind romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans — all while bravely struggling to overcome intensifying anxiety and physical decline. Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the unyielding spirit and matchless talent of “the world’s greatest entertainer.”

judy, biograpical, drama, renee zellweger, blu-ray, review, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

I learned a lot about this famous entertainer watching this movie. Yet it can be hard to watch at times. To see the humble beginnings of this woman, and how she was treated by MGM as a teen was cruel and quite harsh. Watching them get worse as the tour moves forward was also not an easy thing to watch. Renee Zellweger does an amazing job playing this role though, I don’t see how anyone else could have done it justice like she did. This won’t be a movie for everyone, but fans of this entertainer might like it.

judy, biographical, drama, blu-ray, review, lionsgate

(c) Lionsgate

Judy arrives on Blu-Ray combo pack, DVD and On Demand tomorrow. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

