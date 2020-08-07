The Entire Magical World Is in Serious Danger in ‘Wizards’

A deadly threat has returned in ‘Wizards’

I really enjoyed Trollhunters, it was a well done shows that told a great story. 3 Below was also quite good and told new parts of the Tales of Arcadia saga. Now this series is coming to a close with Wizards. A new threat is coming and it will take heroes from all of these shows to take them down. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Wizards here:

In the newest installment, wizard-in-training Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

It was a blast getting to watch the final chapter in this saga unfold. This series began with an old threat coming back, and threatening the world once again. While the battle rages on, three people find themselves blasted to the past. They must be careful while there to not do anything that will affect their present. Once they find a way back, it looks like Arcadia is in serious danger. As this series comes to a close, it looks like the world is safe, at least for now. If you liked the previous Tales of Arcadia shows then you won’t want to miss this one.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia is out now on Netflix.