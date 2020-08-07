Get Daily Email
The Entire Magical World Is in Serious Danger in 'Wizards'

The Entire Magical World Is in Serious Danger in ‘Wizards’

Heroes from previous shows will band together to stop a brand new threat.

by

wizards, tales of arcadia, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

A deadly threat has returned in ‘Wizards’

I really enjoyed Trollhunters, it was a well done shows that told a great story. 3 Below was also quite good and told new parts of the Tales of Arcadia saga. Now this series is coming to a close with Wizards. A new threat is coming and it will take heroes from all of these shows to take them down. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

wizards, tales of arcadia, tv show, fantasy, computer animated, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Wizards here:

In the newest installment, wizard-in-training Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

wizards, tales of arcadia, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

It was a blast getting to watch the final chapter in this saga unfold. This series began with an old threat coming back, and threatening the world once again. While the battle rages on, three people find themselves blasted to the past. They must be careful while there to not do anything that will affect their present. Once they find a way back, it looks like Arcadia is in serious danger. As this series comes to a close, it looks like the world is safe, at least for now. If you liked the previous Tales of Arcadia shows then you won’t want to miss this one.

wizards, tales of arcadia, tv show, computer animated, fantasy, review, dreamworks animation, netflix

(c) Netflix

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia is out now on Netflix.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

