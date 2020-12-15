The Entire Ocean is in Serious Danger in ‘The Flaming Carat Evolution’

The ocean is in real danger in ‘The Flaming Carat Evolution’

I had a great time reading the first Gillbert book. It did a great job introducing these characters and the amazing place they all live. The second book took readers on an entirely brand new adventure. Well now Gillbert and friends return in Gillbert: The Flaming Carat Evolution as the ocean faces a serious threat. I was able to read a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Flaming Carat Evolution here:

Something fishy is going on! The Pyrockians, those fiery little invaders from outer space, are back and they’re planning something seriously strange. And what exactly are they doing with an undersea volcano? Would you believe they’re evolving into diamonds? It is up to the little merman, young prince Gillbert, to figure out what those pesky Pyrockians are really up to — but he’s gone, with his best bud, Sherbert, to a strange mysterious place in the ocean, called Phiblothian, to meet with Anne Phibean and her pham — oops, family! Gillbert meets the Phibian Phather, Phinius, Phibster, Phinny, Phil, Phylu, Phibling, Philbert, Phred, Phernando, and the rest.

Gillbert and friends visit a brand new place in this book. While they are doing this, a new threat arrives in the ocean. Things don’t look good, and no one is sure how to stop it. Yet as this tale moves along, a hero arrives that returns everything back to normal. Fans of the first two books will want to read this one.

Gillbert: The Flaming Carat Evolution is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.