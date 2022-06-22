The Entire Universe is in Danger in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The team faces a new threat in ‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3
I have loved The Umbrella Academy so far. Each season we see a team try to stop something terrible from happening. Against all odds they somehow find a way to save the timeline. After the last season they finally return home only to discover they have been replaced. Now the universe faces a new threat in season 3 and it looks like only this team can save it. I was able to watch screeners of season 3 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.
You can read the plot for The Umbrella Academy season 3 here:
After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.
Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
I had a blast watching this season . Right away the Umbrellas and Sparrows clash, and when a member of their team disappears it makes everything between them worse. Meanwhile Diego gets a surprise visit from Lila who tells him he has a son. If that isn’t enough, the universe is facing a grave threat and Five sees no way to stop it. While this is going on Viktor runs into an old friend who might be the one who caused this terrible catastrophe in the first place. . As this season nears its end this team find themselves in strange place taking on some deadly creatures.
The Umbrella Academy season 3 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.