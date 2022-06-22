The Entire Universe is in Danger in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The team faces a new threat in ‘Umbrella Academy’ season 3

I have loved The Umbrella Academy so far. Each season we see a team try to stop something terrible from happening. Against all odds they somehow find a way to save the timeline. After the last season they finally return home only to discover they have been replaced. Now the universe faces a new threat in season 3 and it looks like only this team can save it. I was able to watch screeners of season 3 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for The Umbrella Academy season 3 here:

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?