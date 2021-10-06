‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy watching a good thriller now and then. When they are done right they can be a great film that takes viewers on an amazing ride. When I heard Escape Room: Tournament of Champions was coming out I had doubts it might be that good. I was able to get a review copy of this sequel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Escape Room Tournament of Champions here:

In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

This movie ended up surprising me in many ways. Not only was it not terrible, I actually enjoyed it a good amount. From the beginning we see two previous players on a search to bring a powerful corporation down. When they and four other people find themselves playing this game again, none of them are happy about it. The rooms are tougher than ever and getting through each one won’t be easy. As this film comes to a close it looks like the game might not be over yet.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions is out now on Blu-Ray and DVD.