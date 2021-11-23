Eternia is in Serious Danger in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Part 2

A powerful foe returns to Threaten Eternia in ‘Revelation’ Part 2

I had a blast watching Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1. We saw two different types of Eternia, the past and just how bad things had gotten. After Eternia lost their champion in a terrible tragedy, things weren’t looking good for this magical land. Yet as this part moved forward it looked like things might not be so hopeless after all. As Part 1 came to a close a hero returns and so does a powerful foe. Now Eternia faces a deadly threat in Part 2. I was able to get screeners for Part 2 of this animated show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 2 here:

With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

Skeletor has grabbed control of an unlimited power at the start of this season. Eternia seems to be in serious trouble and this group of friends has no clue how to stop them. Prince Adam decides to do something drastic and it puts everyone he cares about in danger. When someone else gets a hold of this power they know exactly what they want to do with it. To stop this new threat this group agrees to work with some questionable allies. Near the end of this part an all out battle ensues that forces some tough decisions to be made. As this part comes to a close Eternia will never be the same.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.