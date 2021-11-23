Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Eternia is in Serious Danger in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Part 2

Eternia is in Serious Danger in ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Part 2

This group of friends must band together to save Eternia from a powerful new threat

by Leave a Comment

revelation, masters of the universe, tv show, animated, action, drama, part 2, kevin smith, review, netflix

A powerful foe returns to Threaten Eternia in ‘Revelation’ Part 2

I had a blast watching Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1. We saw two different types of Eternia, the past and just how bad things had gotten. After Eternia lost their champion in a terrible tragedy, things weren’t looking good for this magical land. Yet as this part moved forward it looked like things might not be so hopeless after all. As Part 1 came to a close a hero returns and so does a powerful foe. Now Eternia faces a deadly threat in Part 2. I was able to get screeners for Part 2 of this animated show and here is what I thought of them.

revelation, masters of the universe, tv show, animated, action, drama, part 2, kevin smith, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Masters of the Universe Revelation Part 2 here:

With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

revelation, masters of the universe, tv show, animated, action, drama, part 2, kevin smith, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Skeletor has grabbed control of an unlimited power at the start of this season. Eternia seems to be in serious trouble and this group of friends has no clue how to stop them. Prince Adam decides to do something drastic and it puts everyone he cares about in danger. When someone else gets a hold of this power they know exactly what they want to do with it. To stop this new threat this group agrees to work with some questionable allies. Near the end of this part an all out battle ensues that forces some tough decisions to be made. As this part comes to a close Eternia will never be the same.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
revelation, masters of the universe, tv show, animated, action, drama, part 2, kevin smith, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares4

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x