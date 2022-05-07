Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Europa Mission is Still in Danger on ‘Farewell’

The Europa Mission is Still in Danger on ‘Farewell’

The crew will have to work together to make sure the Europa Mission is a success

by Leave a Comment

farewell, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, action, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

The crew will have to think fast on ‘Farewell’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, a powerful foe had obtained a new army. They had a goal in mind and wasn’t going to let anything get in their way. Picard had and the crew had to find someway out of the terrible situation they were in. While this was going we saw more of a difficult memory from the past and how it affected Picard. When someone came up with a drastic solution, it looked like the future was going to be okay. Yet as this episode came to a close it was clear this mission wasn’t over. Now the crew must work together to make their mission a success on ‘Farewell’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

farewell, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, action, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Farewell’ here:

In the season two finale, with just hours until the Europa Launch, Picard and the crew find themselves in a race against time to save the future.

farewell, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, action, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Someone makes a bold move at the start of this episode. Picard joins them because he refuses to let them do it alone. Soong still has a trick or two up his sleeve to make sure this mission is a failure. Stopping him is not going to be easy and there are times when it looks to be hopeless. Once the mission is saved, we see an old friend show a side of themselves Picard has never seen before. As this episode comes to a close this mission appears to have been a resounding success.

farewell, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, action, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Picard ‘Farewell’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

