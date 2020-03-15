Take an Exciting Trip Under the Sea in ‘The Three Little Narwhals’

Meet three different fish siblings in ‘The Three Little Narwhals’

The Three Little Pigs is one of my favorite children’s stories. This is a story that has been retold in many different ways. There has also been a few live action iterations over the years. The Three Little Narwhals puts a lot of fun twists on this beloved tale. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Three Little Narwhals here:

In this whale of a tale, the Big Bad Shark is looking for a tasty snack… when he comes across three delicious-looking narwhals! The loveable, pointy-horned creatures-show-off Spike, arty Spiral, and shy Stubby-discover a sunken pirate ship, and are using the parts to build their own homes. Now they are out of their depth, locked in a battle of wits with the munching, crunching villain.

I had so much fun reading this book. These three siblings each built a house, and no two were alike. When the Big Bad Shark showed up, they found themselves in serious trouble. Only quick thinking saved them in time. Seeing this villain get defeated was a real joy, and the ending was quite good too. I can see kids having a ton of fun reading this story.

The Three Little Narwhals is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.