Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Take an Exciting Trip Under the Sea in ‘The Three Little Narwhals’

Take an Exciting Trip Under the Sea in ‘The Three Little Narwhals’

Another well known children's story gets some fun new spins put on it

by Leave a Comment

the three little narwhals, children's fiction, stewart ross, net galley, review, Arcturus Publishing

Meet three different fish siblings in ‘The Three Little Narwhals’

The Three Little Pigs is one of my favorite children’s stories. This is a story that has been retold in many different ways. There has also been a few live action iterations over the years. The Three Little Narwhals puts a lot of fun twists on this beloved tale. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Three Little Narwhals here:

In this whale of a tale, the Big Bad Shark is looking for a tasty snack… when he comes across three delicious-looking narwhals! The loveable, pointy-horned creatures-show-off Spike, arty Spiral, and shy Stubby-discover a sunken pirate ship, and are using the parts to build their own homes. Now they are out of their depth, locked in a battle of wits with the munching, crunching villain.

I had so much fun reading this book. These three siblings each built a house, and no two were alike. When the Big Bad Shark showed up, they found themselves in serious trouble. Only quick thinking saved them in time. Seeing this villain get defeated was a real joy, and the ending was quite good too. I can see kids having a ton of fun reading this story.

The Three Little Narwhals is out now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.