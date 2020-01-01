Get Daily Email
A Familiar Rhyme Gets a new Twist in 'Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed'

A Familiar Rhyme Gets a new Twist in ‘Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed’

Watch as this story gets told in an exciting new way and the wacky things that happen

by Leave a Comment

There were some rhymes I remember from my childhood. One was Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed. It told a good lesson and came with a fun little song. So when I heard about Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed here:

Larry the monster is up to his usual monkey-business, but this time he brought his monster friends in this new lovable Larry story.

I had a blast reading this story. It took me back to being a kid singing that famous rhyme, and the illustrations really helped move the story along. As the story moved along, these little ones kept getting into trouble. Once this tale came to a close, you learn a pretty good lesson. This is a book I think most kids will really enjoy reading.

Five Little Monsters Jumping on the Bed is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

