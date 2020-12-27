The Family Comedy ‘The War With Grandpa’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘The War With Grandpa’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoy watching comedy movies sometimes. When done right, they can have me laughing until it hurts. Yet if they try too hard to make me laugh, they end up being painful to watch. When I heard about The War With Grandpa I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The War With Grandpa here:

Sixth-grader Peter (Fegley) is pretty much your average kid—he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.

This ended up being a better film that I expected it to be. Although it has a bit of a slow start, the movie gets better once the pranks between these two family members begin. When they continue to get more elaborate, so sometimes do the laughs. Along the way both of these people might learn a valuable lesson or two. This may not be a film for everyone, but some people may enjoy it.

The War With Grandpa is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.