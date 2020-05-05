This Family Faces a Crisis in ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’

Dan feels a ton of fear in ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’

Last time on The Conners, Dan and Louise had started dating. Things seemed to be going great between them, until he stayed over one night. He didn’t bring his breathing machine for fear that it might push her away. Ben got a few parenting duties, and thought he had things under control. But they ended up taking an unexpected turn. Ben and Darlene got in a big fight, but it helped her realize how much he meant to her. As this episode came to a close, Dan got some real bad news. Now he tries to find a way to get out of it in ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’ here:

Darlene and Ben go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie and Becky take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.

Dan finds himself in a bad financial bind on ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’. He has fallen behind on the mortgage payment on the house, and isn’t sure what to do now. He tries one thing, but it doesn’t go as he planned. Meanwhile Becky and Jackie go visit Emilio in Mexico so he can see his daughter, and she ends up making a big decision there. When Ben and Darlene hear about what Dan is going through, they know what they must do. As this episode comes to a close Becky gets a pretty big surprise. To learn more about The Conners click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Conners ‘Bridge Over Trouble Conners’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.