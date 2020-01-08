Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Family Faces a National Tragedy in ‘When Doves Cry’

The Family Faces a National Tragedy in ‘When Doves Cry’

An important event takes a bad turn and hits this whole family quite hard

when doves cry, mixed-ish, tv show, comedy, season 1, review, abc

A national tragedy hits this family hard in ‘When Doves Cry’

So far I have enjoyed watching Mixed-ish. This show has a good cast and does an alright job taking viewers on a journey to the past. We have seen how they deal with some major holidays, and the challenges they have faced together. Now this family has to deal with a national tragedy in ‘When Doves Cry’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

when doves cry, mixed-ish, tv show, comedy, season 1, review, abc

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘When Doves Cry’ here:

In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow and her family handle their grief in different ways. Denise realizes that life is too short, so she vows to right all the wrongs she’s done in her life (and she’s done a lot of bad).

when doves cry, mixed-ish, tv show, comedy, season 1, review, abc

(c) ABC

This family must face a national tragedy together in ‘When Doves Cry’. Each one has a different reaction to it, and the kids aren’t sure how to handle it. Their dad think he has come up with a solution, but it takes a bad turn. Meanwhile Rainbow feels bad because her mind is on other things. As this episode comes to a close this family finds a way to move on from this terrible tragedy. If you want to learn more about Mixed-ish click on this website.

when doves cry, mixed-ish, tv show, comedy, season 1, review, abc

(c) ABC

Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9/8 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

