The Family Faces a National Tragedy in ‘When Doves Cry’

A national tragedy hits this family hard in ‘When Doves Cry’

So far I have enjoyed watching Mixed-ish. This show has a good cast and does an alright job taking viewers on a journey to the past. We have seen how they deal with some major holidays, and the challenges they have faced together. Now this family has to deal with a national tragedy in ‘When Doves Cry’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘When Doves Cry’ here:

In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow and her family handle their grief in different ways. Denise realizes that life is too short, so she vows to right all the wrongs she’s done in her life (and she’s done a lot of bad).

This family must face a national tragedy together in ‘When Doves Cry’. Each one has a different reaction to it, and the kids aren’t sure how to handle it. Their dad think he has come up with a solution, but it takes a bad turn. Meanwhile Rainbow feels bad because her mind is on other things. As this episode comes to a close this family finds a way to move on from this terrible tragedy. If you want to learn more about Mixed-ish click on this website.

Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9/8 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.