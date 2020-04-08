Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / The Family Film ‘Dolittle’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

The Family Film ‘Dolittle’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

Join a man and his animal friends on a whirlwind adventure to some fascinating places.

Go on a wild adventure in ‘Dolittle’ out now on Blu-Ray

I thought Eddie Murphy was pretty good in Dr. Dolittle. This movie had a great cast, and put some fresh new spins on this series. Dr. Dolittle 2 was also rather good and did a wonderful job telling the next chapter in this series. When I heard a new Dolittle was being made, I had mixed feelings about it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Dolittle here:

After losing his wife, he hermits himself away behind the high wall of his manor but is forced to set sail on an epic adventure when the queen falls gravely ill. Helping Dolittle in search of a rare cure are his rambunctious animal friends—including Chee-Chee, an anxious, self-conscious gorilla; Dab-Dab, an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck; the bickering duo of cynical, neurotic ostrich Plimpton and chilly-but-chill polar bear Yoshi; as well as a headstrong parrot named Polynesia.

I thought this movie was okay, but it wasn’t great either. Many of the jokes fell flat, and relied on humor not fit for most audience members. The story had a few good moments, but these were few and far between. The final act is where it got bad, with scenes that made no sense and jokes that just weren’t funny. Some people might like this film, but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Dolittle is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

