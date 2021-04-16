The Fate of a Teammate is on the Line in ‘Hockey Moms’

An annual fun contest is coming up in ‘Hockey Moms’

Last time on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the team tried to get ready for their first game against the Mighty Ducks. Evan asked a schoolmate to join his team again, but she told him no. Evan then decided to have the rest of the team help him out. Yet she still gave Evan the same answer. As the game neared, it looked like the Don’t Bothers may be done for. Thanks to a surprise play from Bombay though, something amazing happened. Now a fun contest is coming up in ‘Hockey Moms’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for Hockey Moms here:

Bombay helps the Don’t Bother moms take on Duck moms on the ice; Sofi’s fate hangs in the balance.

Alex and Bombay have a run in two of the parents of one of the kids on the Mighty Ducks in ‘Hockey Moms’. They both get invited to a popular restaurant, and something kind of surprising happens. Alex and Bombay learn a team had to back out of an upcoming event, and Bombay volunteers the Don’t Bothers moms for it. Bombay agrees to train them, but that might be harder than he thought. Meanwhile Sofi is keeping a secret, and it when it comes out her parents don’t take it well. Sofi comes up with a solution, and raises the stakes of this event. As this episode comes to a close, something kind of amazing ends up happening.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ‘Hockey Moms’ is available now on Disney Plus.