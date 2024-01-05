Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Father Tells His Daughter a Story in ‘Daddy and the Beanstalk’

A Father Tells His Daughter a Story in ‘Daddy and the Beanstalk’

A man tells his daughter a bedtime story that puts an interesting twist on a beloved fairy tale

A great tale gets told in ‘Daddy and the Beanstalk’

I have read a fair amount of children’s fiction in the last few years. No two stories are alike and each one has taken me on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Daddy and the Beanstalk I was hoping it would be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Daddy and the Beanstalk here:

Did you know that Jack was looking for hot dogs when he climbed up the beanstalk? Or that he was led there by a talking fox named Wendy?

Ok, maybe that’s not how the real story goes, but when Estella’s dad, Andrew, tells her bedtime stories, she’s always in for a bit of twist!

I had a tough time putting this book down. It has a touching beginning, and only gets better as it moves along. There are some interesting twists on this classic tale, but none of them hurt this story in any way. Once this tale comes to a close, we see a daughter who will never look at her father the same way ever again.

Daddy and the Beanstalk is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

