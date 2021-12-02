A Female Elf Tries to get Their Dream Job in ‘Santa Inc’

See a wilder side of the holiday season in ‘Santa Inc’

Every year a bunch of new holiday specials come out. Most of the time they follow a similar theme and are meant for the whole family to watch together. When I first heard about Santa Inc I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for the first four episodes of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Santa Inc here:

Intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.

I had a great time watching this wacky animated show. After someone takes a job offer Santa finds himself needing a new successor. A female elf wants this job and is willing to do almost anything to get it. During the first four episodes we see some wild things occur, and the characters grow and develop in a natural way. As the fourth episode comes to a close it looks like this elf might be one step closer to making their dream a reality.

All episodes of Santa Inc are available now on HBO Max.