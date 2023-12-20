A Field Trip Takes an Odd Turn in ‘I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher’

Some weird things happen in ‘I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher’

I really like the Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief movie. It had action, comedy, drama and took me on a pretty thrilling ride. Although I can’t say I hated Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of Monsters, it just wasn’t as good of a film. When I heard a new series was coming out, I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for the pilot episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher’ here:

Strange things keep happening to Percy Jackson, a kid who feels out of place in the world. When Percy is accused of attacking a classmate on a field trip to the MET, he’s expelled from school, forced to return home. His mother Sally upends his reality when she reveals the truth of Percy’s origins… that he’s a demigod, and must go on the run from the monsters that are hunting him.

We see Percy on a field trip at the start of this episode. When someone tries to bully him and his best friend, something strange ends up happening. After he gets kicked out of this school, his mom decides to take him on a trip. It is here she tells him the truth about what he is, and he learns something shocking about his closest friend. When a deadly creature attacks them, we learn Percy needs to get somewhere as soon as possible. When this monster tries to harm someone close to him, we see Percy make a rash decision. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like life for Percy will never be the same.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians ‘I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-algebra Teacher’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.