Home / A&E / The Final Battle is Here in ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’

The Final Battle is Here in ‘Justice League Dark: Apokolips War’

After a terrible defeat, these heroes must come together to save the planet

These heroes face a powerful foe in ‘Apokolips War’

When I saw Justice League Vs. Teen Titans, I was very impressed with it. Justice League Dark told a good original story, and brought together some lesser known heroes. Now a deadly enemy is coming to Earth in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. I was able to watch a digital copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Justice League Dark Apokolips War here:

Earth is decimated after intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a poorly executed war by the DC Super Heroes. Now the remaining bastions of good – the Justice League, Teen Titans, Suicide Squad and assorted others – must regroup, strategize and take the war to Darkseid in order to save the planet and its surviving inhabitants.

These heroes face a debilitating defeat in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. These heroes saw Darkseid was coming, and believed they were prepared to take him on. Sadly it turns out they were wrong, which ended up costing them dearly. Years later, the remaining heroes will have to come together to try and stop him before it is too late. As this movie comes to a close, someone will have a difficult decision to make. If you have enjoyed the previous DC animated films, then you won’t want to miss this one.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is available now on Digital. It arrives on 4K Ultra HD combo pack and Blu-Ray combo pack May 19, 2020.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

