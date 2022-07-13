The Final Nine Players Try to Win a Huge Cash Prize in ‘The Greatest Game’

The season draws to a close in ‘The Greatest Game’

This season, we have seen some amazing contestants take these courses on. There have been some amazing putts, and many of these players have done quite well. Those who were the best got the golden putter and that coveted plaid jacket. Now the champions are back to try and win a huge cash prize in ‘The Greatest Game’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Greatest Game’ here:

In the epic conclusion of the season, finalists compete to make it to the next phase on Full Mooney and break a leg at Holeywood. The round one winners battle it out in a game-changing second knockout round at The Parcade, where one is eliminated. The last two remaining champions face off in a glamourous final round at The Distractor, all while Miss Piggy prepares to take center stage, and Kermit the Frog joins in on the action from the booth.

The champions of the season are back each hoping to win that cash prize at the start of this episode. They all bring their best, but only two from round one can move on. We see someone make an amazing putt and it gets them a slot into the next round. On Parcade, each contestant has a rough start but two find a way to move on to the next round. After someone makes another great putt, they get one of the spots for the final round. There we see a Distractor that proves to be a real challenge. As this episode comes to a close one person sinks a putt and they win a very nice cash prize.

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.