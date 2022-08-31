Find True Love in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

In Writer and Director George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, Tilda Swinton plays scholarly narratologist Alithea Binnie, who’s in Istanbul for a conference. A narratologist is one who studies the structure of narratives, of stories. There is profound power in our stories for Alithea. Our stories define our culture. Alithea believes that in the evolution of our stories, mythologies eventually give way to science, to the truth.

Alithea in Greek means truth. Alithea was the Goddess of Truth. In Three Thousand Years of Longing, Alithea searches for the truth about herself. She has no children, no parents, and was married once to a man who left her for his true love. Tilda Swinton quietly captures the poignant sense of sadness and emptiness in Alithea. Alithea would tell you that she’s happy. That would be a lie. Yet, she believes that as truth. Tilda profoundly touches in performing Alithea’s muted suffering.

While in Istanbul, Alithea buys a keepsake flask. Whimsically charismatic Idris Elba plays The Djinn (or genie, in lay terms) imprisoned in the flask for 3000 years. At her hotel, The Djinn frees himself from the flask to the sheer terror of Alithea. Djinn offers Alithea 3 wishes in exchange for his freedom.

Canny Alithea says, “There’s no story about wishing that is not a cautionary tale.” Djinn asks Alithea what her deepest heart’s desire is. He confesses, “I was imprisoned by (King) Solomon precisely, because I cried out my heart’s desire.” That was his love for Queen Sheba, played by beautiful Aamito Lagum. Alithea tells Djinn that she doesn’t desire anything. She says, “If I’m content…” The Djinn screams, “And you’re a coward!”

Although given her name, Alithea doesn’t speak the truth. Rather, she had sold out on finding true love in her own trials and tribulations in life. So poignantly sad. Does Alithea forget her head, listen to her heart, and find true love? That’s the wondrous narrative of Three Thousand Years of Longing.

George Miller and Augusta Gore’s screenplay is based on the short story The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye by A.S. Bryant. Three Thousand Years of Longing is a great love story. Well, it is at least for me. The movie is wonderful and beautiful. Yet despite its innate beauty, Director Miller displays shocking ugliness at times. He depicts the ugliness of rape, sodomy, and grotesque orgies. I’m guessing that more or less aligns with the tragic narratives of the forsaken loves of Djinn’s life like that of innocent protégée Zefir, played by Bucu Gogedar. But that still doesn’t get a pass. I was not a fan of George’s Mad Max: Fury Road, where similarly, he displayed grotesque deviations. That being said, I could have done without that. Just saying.

At the heart of Three Thousand Years are Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba as Alithea and Djinn, and their poignant love story. Tilda and Idris embody sweet kindness, empathy, and compassion for each other. Tilda’s Alithea is in love with Idris’s Djinn. She finally wishes that Djinn fall in love with her. They have their love story. Then suddenly, everything goes sideways. Alithea could lose Djinn forever.

Tearfully, Alithea confesses that she “cheated” in making her wish. She can’t authentically wish for someone to fall in love with her. Even if Djinn is her true love. Consequently, she must let him go because she truly loves him. I believe that we don’t hurt the ones we love. True love is about letting go. True love is selfless. Just saying.

In Three Thousand Years of Longing, when Alithea wished for Djinn to fall in love with her, what if they were already both in love? Was she wishing for what’s already present, for what’s so? That’s the touching beauty and paradox of Three Thousand Years of Longing.

On life’s journey, we should try to find true love, at least be open to it, and give that our best shot. Just saying. I loved Three Thousand Years of Longing for its moving humanity, for its heart. It’s one of my favorite movies of the year. More than just saying.

