Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Finn Gets Told Three Stories in ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’

Finn Gets Told Three Stories in ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’

While on vacation Finn gets told three stories from some beloved characters

by Leave a Comment

summer vacation, lego star wars, animated, comedy, special, review, disney plus

Finn hears three stories in ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’

I have enjoyed the recent Lego Star Wars specials. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was hilarious and took viewers on some fun adventures. Terrifying Tales had Poe hearing some scary stories while visiting Darth Vader’s old castle. When I heard about Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is my thoughts on it.

summer vacation, lego star wars, animated, comedy, special, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation here:

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon.

But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

summer vacation, lego star wars, animated, comedy, special, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

This was a really fun special to watch. A trip Finn planned takes a bad turn and he isn’t sure how to set things back on track. He gets told three stories which help put things into perspective for him. While these stories get told we see some familiar faces and meet a few new ones as well. As this special comes to a close Finn feels like he has learned an important lesson.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
summer vacation, lego star wars, animated, comedy, special, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow Star Wars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x