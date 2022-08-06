Finn Gets Told Three Stories in ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’

Finn hears three stories in ‘Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation’

I have enjoyed the recent Lego Star Wars specials. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special was hilarious and took viewers on some fun adventures. Terrifying Tales had Poe hearing some scary stories while visiting Darth Vader’s old castle. When I heard about Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation here:

Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

This was a really fun special to watch. A trip Finn planned takes a bad turn and he isn’t sure how to set things back on track. He gets told three stories which help put things into perspective for him. While these stories get told we see some familiar faces and meet a few new ones as well. As this special comes to a close Finn feels like he has learned an important lesson.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow Star Wars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.