We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Five Parts of a Story Get Told in ‘Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse’

Five Parts of a Story Get Told in ‘Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse’

Five friends will tell their side of a story that may have helped cause something bad to happen

wonderful summer of mickey mouse, animated, comedy, special, review, disney television animation, disney plus

Hear five parts of a tale in ‘Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse’

As a kid, I loved watching old Mickey Mouse cartoons. The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse told three tales that each showed the magic of this season. In The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse three cartoons put a comedic spin on this time of year. When I heard about The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

wonderful summer of mickey mouse, animated, comedy, special, review, disney television animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse here:

Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.

wonderful summer of mickey mouse, animated, comedy, special, review, disney television animation, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see a terrible accident occur at the beginning of this special. It looks like a popular event might be ruined, and these five friends each tell their side of what happened. After each part gets told, Mickey realizes they all might have a piece of the blame for what happened. But this also gives Mickey an idea, one that might save this event after all. As this special comes to a close something wonderful ends up happening.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

