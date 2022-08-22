A Foe Returns Stronger Than Ever in ‘Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma’

An exciting story gets told in ‘Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma’

Spider-Man has always been a popular character. We have seen lots of stories get told in movies and TV shows. Over the years this spider-verse has only grown in popularity. When I heard about Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma here:

Peter Parker has been swinging and thwipping his way through New York City as Spider-Man for just a few months, and balancing his double life is complicated. He goes to school and tries not to embarrass himself in front of his crush, MJ; he takes photos for the Daily Bugle and tries not to embarrass himself in front of his boss, J. Jonah Jameson; and he fights crime in the evenings and . . . well, he’s kind of always trying to not embarrass himself. Easier said than done when you’re a teen with spider powers you’re still getting used to. On top of all that, the notorious villain the Sandman is acting more strangely than ever, social media seems to be taking a toll on MJ, and someone keeps trying to steal an artifact that’s supposedly powered by alien matter . . . which can’t be good. Something eerie is going on, and Peter is determined to figure out what it is before things go from weird to dangerous.

I had a hard time putting this book down. Sandman has gotten out of prison and something seems different about them. Spider-Man keeps an eye on them and learns they are trying to obtain a mysterious object. Will this is going on Peter gets a great job opportunity and gets to work on a school project with MJ. With some surprise help Peter might have found out about a strange new enemy who has dastardly plans. As this book comes to a close it is clear this adventure is far from over.

Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.