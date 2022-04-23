Follow a Crew on a Wild Adventure in ‘Space Pirate Captain Harlock’

A wild tale gets told in ‘Space Pirate Captain Harlock’

I have read a fair amount of graphic novels lately. No two are alike and have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Space Pirate Captain Harlock I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Space Pirate Captain Harlock here:

Planet Earth is threatened by an upcoming invasion by the Sylvidres and despite being banished as a pirate, Captain Harlock won’t give up trying to save the world. This time, the source of danger comes directly from Earth, not outer space. A team of scientists discovers a Sylvidres mausoleum where they find information about terrifying genetic manipulations and a destructive power capable of either providing the Sylvidres with immortality or putting an end to their civilization. The unprecedented cold spell hitting Earth might only be a taste of what this new enemy has in store… Will Captain Harlock and his crew manage to solve this mystery and save the Earth from yet another menace?

This was a really good graphic novel. A ragtag crew notices something isn’t right on Earth, and learn it is serious danger. An ancient alien species plans on making it their new home, and getting rid of the human race. While this is going on though someone shows up who has their own plans. Once these plans become known, Captain Harlock might have to align with an old foe to stop them. As this graphic novel comes to a close, this crew finds a way to save Earth from a terrible fate.

Space Pirate Captain Harlock is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.