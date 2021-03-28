Follow Four Animals on a Long Journey in ‘Hedgehog of Oz’

Join four animals on a dangerous journey in ‘Hedgehog of Oz’

The Wizard of Oz is a classic movie. I have read a book or two that has put a new spin on this beloved story. When I heard about Hedgehog of Oz I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Hedgehog of Oz here:

Marcel the hedgehog used to live with his beloved owner Dorothy, but since getting hopelessly lost, he’s tried to forget the happy home he left behind. Now, Marcel lives a quiet life in the abandoned balcony of The Emerald City Theater where he subsists on dropped popcorn and the Saturday showings of The Wizard of Oz. But when he’s discovered, Marcel is taken far away from everything he knows and ends up lost once more. His quest to return to The Emerald City Theater leads him to Mousekinland, where he meets Scamp, a tiny mouse armed with enormous spirit (and a trusty sling-shooter). Before long, they’re joined by an old gray squirrel, Ingot, who suffers from bad memories and a broken heart and Tuffy, a baby raccoon lost and afraid in the forest. And the travelers attract the attention of an owl named Wickedwing, who stalks them as they search for the old theater. From field to forest, glittering theater to the gutter, the animals’ road home is a dark and winding journey. But sometimes you need to get a little lost before you can be found.

I had a great time reading this book. Once a little hedgehog has something bad happen to them, their journey begins. Along the way they make some friends who help them find a way back home. Yet as this story moves along, Marcel learns home may be closer than he thinks. This may not be a book for everyone, but some readers are sure to enjoy it.

The Hedgehog of Oz is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.