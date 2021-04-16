Get Daily Email
Follow Someone on an Amazing Journey in 'Arlo the Alligator Boy'

Follow Someone on an Amazing Journey in ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Prepare for a musical adventure where Arlo hopes to learn where he truly belongs

arlo the alligator boy, animated, adventure, musical, review, netflix

Get taken on a magical adventure in ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

There are a ton of animated films that came out each year. Many of them end up being quite good and take viewers on amazing adventures. Once in a while something comes out that stands out from the rest. When I heard about Arlo the Alligator Boy I was hoping I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

arlo the alligator boy, animated, adventure, musical, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Arlo the Alligator Boy here:

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father.

arlo the alligator boy, animated, adventure, musical, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

I ended up enjoying this film more than I expected to. The characters are wonderful, and all the original songs are pretty amazing. The story is touching and delivers a few surprises along the way. Once this movie nears the end the story appears to be just starting. This may not be a film for everyone but most people will enjoy it.

Arlo the Alligator Boy is available now on Netflix.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

