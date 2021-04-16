Follow Someone on an Amazing Journey in ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

Get taken on a magical adventure in ‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’

There are a ton of animated films that came out each year. Many of them end up being quite good and take viewers on amazing adventures. Once in a while something comes out that stands out from the rest. When I heard about Arlo the Alligator Boy I was hoping I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Arlo the Alligator Boy here:

Upon learning that he is from New York City, Arlo, a wide-eyed boy who is half human and half alligator, decides to leave his sheltered life in the swamp and search for his long lost father.

I ended up enjoying this film more than I expected to. The characters are wonderful, and all the original songs are pretty amazing. The story is touching and delivers a few surprises along the way. Once this movie nears the end the story appears to be just starting. This may not be a film for everyone but most people will enjoy it.

Arlo the Alligator Boy is available now on Netflix.