We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / Follow Two People on an Important Mission in ‘Bright: Samurai Soul’

Follow Two People on an Important Mission in ‘Bright: Samurai Soul’

In Feudal Japan two people are given a mission to help someone get back home

by Leave a Comment

bright samurai soul, anime, spin off, bright, review, netflix

‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ is out now on Netflix

When I first saw Bright I have to say I was blown away. We saw an amazing world unfold, one where magic was real. It was a world where all kinds of magical creatures were attempting to live together. Now this story gets retold in Bright Samurai Soul. I was able to get a screener of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

bright samurai soul, anime, spin off, bright, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Bright Samurai Soul here:

In the time between the fall of the Shogunate and the rise of the Meiji era, a powerful bright light emitted from a wand brings an end to the long Shogunate period to avoid further bloodshed as Japan begins to shift toward a new era.

Amid these circumstances, a one-eyed wandering ronin named Izou, who has lost his reason to live, and Raiden, an orc who detests murder and hopes to leave a life of thievery behind, separately meet a young elf girl named Sonya around the same time. Together, they go on a journey along the Tokaido road to bring her and the wand she holds safely to the land of the elves in the north.

I had a great time watching this Anime film. The animation is stunning and the action scenes were intense. The mission gets tougher as it moves along and there are times when hope appears to be lost. Yet just when things get bad something unbelievable ends up happening. As this film comes to a close the life of these people is forever changed.

Bright: Samurai Soul is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

