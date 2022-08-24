Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Follow Zatanna on a Magical Adventure ‘The Jewel of Gravesend’

Follow Zatanna on a Magical Adventure ‘The Jewel of Gravesend’

New abilities start her on a journey that reveals some pretty shocking truths

jewel of gravesend, zatanna, comic, graphic novel, teens, young adult, alys arden, net galley, review, dc entertainment

Get taken on a magical journey in ‘Jewel of Gravesend’

I have read a few DC graphic novels lately. Each one has been a blast to read and tells new stories about well known heroes as they take on some powerful foes. I had a lot of fun reading Green Arrow: Stranded and Teens Titans Academy: X Marks the Spot. When I heard about Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Jewel of Gravesend here:

Zatanna’s not your typical New Yorker. She walks her giant rabbit on a leather leash down the boardwalk, lives in a colossal architectural wonder known as the Golden Elephant, had her first kiss in the Haunted HellGate ride–and wouldn’t have it any other way.

But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic’s quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she reveals the truth about her family’s legacy, and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life.

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see a teenage Zatanna who doesn’t really have any powers yet. One day she begins to get some and it certainly changes her life forever. At first she wants to keep them a secret but eventually they come out. While this is happening some secrets come out of the darkness, ones about her childhood. As this graphic novel comes to a close Zatanna is left with more questions than answers.

Zatanna: The Jewel of Gravesend is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

