Forgive the Past in ‘Creed III’

In Actor and Director Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III, Michael B. returns as retired Heavyweight Boxing Champion Adonis Creed to challenge Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors. Adonis and Damian “were like brothers” when they were teenagers. Their fight is personal as they trade vicious blows back and forth in the middle of the ring in breathtaking IMAX.

While Adonis and Damian sit in their corners between rounds, the stare at each other. They see their teenage selves in the other corner. They see the frightened boys they were back then. Over the years, that fear had evolved into anger. Neither Adonis nor Damian can forgive the other for the past.

Not as great as the original Creed (2015), Creed III is far better than Creed II. As my friend Marc said, “That’s not hard to do.” Still, mad love and respect to Michael B., who makes his profound directorial debut. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin’s screenplay is pretty good. Although its narrative fail bestows Damian the Heavyweight Title shot after serving 18 years in prison. Adonis gets Damian the fight, because he seemingly owes him. WTF?

That being said, Keenan and Zach’s nuanced narrative is about love and forgiveness. Michael B.’s Adonis was the illegitimate son of the late former Heavyweight Champion Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers in Rocky (1976). Adonis was born after Apollo’s death. Apollo’s wife Mary-Anne, played with sublime gravitas by Phylicia Rashad, adopted Adonis from the Juvenile Penitentiary and raised him as her own son.

In Creed III’s touching narrative arc, physically ailing Mary-Anne tells Adonis, “Apollo left me. Adonis saved me.” When she first met him, she tells Adonis that he fought with so much anger, like his father. Mary-Anne tells Adonis, “Find something else to fight for…” Adonis cried. I cried, too. Director Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III is about letting go of your fear and having forgiveness. He tells this personal story with great heart and quiet eloquence.

Creed III opens in 2002, when Adonis, played by Thaddeus J. Mixson, and Damian, played by Spence Moore II, are teenagers. Damian is the Golden Gloves Champion in Crenshaw, CA. Adonis is his trainer. Damian teaches Adonis to box, too. They’re best friends, like brothers. Tragedy arises. Adonis bails on Damian. Damian goes to prison for 18 years. Adonis did him wrong. Still, they were both scared kids.

Three years ago, Adonis defeats “Pretty” Ricky Conlan, played by former Heavyweight Champion Tony Bellew, and retires as the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. Adonis’s wife Bianca, played by strong and beautiful Tessa Thompson, now produces music; thus saving what remains from her progressive hearing loss. Her days as a singer and performer are in the past. Much like Adonis’s days as a professional boxer. Or are they?

Adonis and Bianca raise their deaf daughter Amara, played by sweet deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent. In the endearing opening scene, Adonis wears a frog costume while Amara serves tea. All the while, Adonis and Amara deftly sign to each other. Props to Creed III. Amara gets in trouble at her school when she drops her bully with a straight right. She’s been secretly watching all her Daddy’s fights on her iPad. Her spirit is strong like Daddy, too.

Damian returns from prison, from the past. The past that Adonis wants to forget. While in prison, Damian had reached out to Adonis. Although, he was unaware. Adonis gives Damian a job as the sparring partner for the Heavyweight Champion he’s promoting at his gym. Whatever diminished boxing skills he had from his prison sentence, Damian still possesses devastating punching power. In the weak screenplay move, Damian becomes World Heavyweight Champion, albeit by dirty street tactics and his knockout prowess. Jonathan Majors intentionally channels former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson’s acumen and fighting style.

Although Creed III is not as great as Creed, the boxing scenes are epic. So is the awesome physicality of Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors, both are chiseled and jacked. Jonathan climbs up two ropes, one with each arm. His Damian is a beast. In the ring, Jonathan executes Tyson’s peek-a-boo defensive style before landing his thunderous punches. Michael B. is equally ripped and displays power with his body punches and tight hooks. Director Michael B. uses his anime affinity effectively in how the fighters’ punches land and in isolated fight showcases. It’s Adonis against Damian. It’s both men against themselves, too. Watching the movie, my friend Marc asked, “Who you think is going to win?” I’m not saying. Just saying.

Stephen A. Smith, who’s amazing playing himself, interviews Adonis on ESPN’s First Take. Adonis says, “I have some unfinished business.” Damian calls into the show. He says, “You’re a coward and a fraud!” Adonis challenges Damian for the Heavyweight Title, “Run it!” Damian claps back, “Run it!” It’s on. The grueling training montage commences. Run it.

Aside from the climactic narrative fight arc, as Adonis teaches his daughter Amara to box communicating in sign language, that touched my heart. Adonis isn’t so much teaching his daughter to fight, but rather to discover her strength inside. A lot of what makes us strong inside is forgiveness for others and for ourselves. Just saying.

In Creed III‘s poignant narrative arc, Michael B.’s Adonis tearfully tells Damian, “I’m sorry.” Jonathan’s Damian gently looks at him and says, “We were kids.” I cried, too. Michael B. is powerful in his heart and vulnerability. Jonathan shades Damian’s humanity, not as the villain, but rather as a man who was wronged, who wanted only to be loved and forgiven. That’s something we all want. Creed III is something very special. Just saying.

Watch the official movie trailer:

