Home / A&E / Four Holiday Classic Films Are Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

Four Holiday Classic Films Are Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

Foud beloved holiday movies are available now for the first time on 4K Ultra HD

holiday films, the polar express, computer animated, fantasy, adventure, adaptation, tom hanks, 4k ultra hd, review, warner bros home entertainment

Around this time of year I enjoy watching a good amount of holiday films. When done right they can be a lot of fun to watch and take viewers on a magical journey. When I heard four films were coming out on 4K Ultra HD I hoped I might get a chance to watch them again. I got review copies of these movies and here is my thoughts on them.

holiday films, a christmas story, comedy, 4k ultra hd, review, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

I had a wonderful time watching these movies again. A Christmas Story is one of my favorites and the story it tells truly is timeless. It was nice to finally see The Polar Express and it certainly took me on an amazing adventure. Getting to watch Elf again was a blast and it really has become a modern holiday classic.

holiday films, elf, will ferrell, jon favreau, comedy, 4k ultra hd, review, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

Elf, A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation and The Polar Express are available now on 4K Ultra HD.

holiday films, christmas vacation, chevy chase, comedy, 4k ultra hd, review, warner bros home entertainment

(c) Warner Bros Home Entertainment

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

