The Good Men Project

Home / A&E / Four Thrilling Stories Get Told in ‘The French Dispatch’

Four Thrilling Stories Get Told in ‘The French Dispatch’

Watch four articles come to life in the newest Wes Anderson film

the french dispatch, comedy, drama, anthology, wes anderson, review, searchlight pictures

Some interesting stories get told in ‘The French Dispatch’

I can’t say I am a huge Wes Anderson fan. I did really like The Grand Budapest Hotel, and I think Isle of Dogs is the best movie he has ever made. Yet I wasn’t too blown away by Fantastic Mr Fox. When I heard about The French Dispatch I was hoping I might get to see it. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot of The French Dispatch here:

On the occasion of the death of its beloved Kansas-born editor Arthur Howitzer, Jr., the staff of The French Dispatch, a widely circulated American magazine based in the French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé, convenes to write his obituary.

Memories of Howitzer flow into the creation of four stories: a travelogue of the seediest sections of the city itself from The Cycling Reporter; “The Concrete Masterpiece,” about a criminally insane painter, his guard and muse, and his ravenous dealers; “Revisions to a Manifesto,” a chronicle of love and death on the barricades at the height of student revolt; and “The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner,” a suspenseful tale of drugs, kidnapping and fine dining.

I give The French Dispatch 6/10. This was by no means a terrible film, but it wasn’t great either. Although each story was a joy to watch unfold, some were stronger than others. Wes Anderson tries some new things here but sadly it doesn’t always help the story much. There is a huge cast here and that might be what hurts this movie the most, way too many characters in it. Some people might like this film but it won’t be for everyone.

The French Dispatch is out now. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

