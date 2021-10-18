Get Daily Email
'Free Guy' is Out Now 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD

‘Free Guy’ is Out Now 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD

This clever comedy is available now and loaded with hours of bonus content

‘Free Guy’ is available now on 4K Ultra HD

Ryan Reynolds is a very talented actor. He has played all kinds of characters over the years and no two are alike. When I first heard of Free Guy I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a digital code for this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Free Guy here:

A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story – one he rewrites himself. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it’s too late.

I had a lot of fun watching this film. The minute we enter this video game you can tell things are nuts there. But Guy doesn’t seem to mind, he is used to it. One day he puts on a pair of glasses and his life changes forever. Meanwhile someone is trying to uncover a secret in this game and Guy may be the only one who can help them. When this world is threatened Guy ends up being the hero they all need. There a hilarious gag reel and some pretty good deleted and extended scenes.

Free Guy is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

