We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / A Friend Reaches Out to Mando Asking for Help in ‘The Pirate’

A Friend Reaches Out to Mando Asking for Help in ‘The Pirate’

When Mando learns about it, they ask their fellow Mandalorians to help them out

Someone asks Mando for help in ‘The Pirate’

Last time on The Mandalorian, we saw Bo Katan getting settled into her new surroundings. Then a giant flying beast kidnaps someone, and Bo Katan gathers a small team to rescue them. It won’t be an easy mission, but a few Mandalorians are happy to join them on it. When they find the lair of this creature, Bo Katan and Mando work together to save the foundling at all costs. As this episode comes to a close, the mission is a resounding success and Bo Katan brings some surprise things back to base with her. Now someone reaches out to Mando asking for help in ‘The Pirate’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Pirate’ here:

The people of Nevarro need protection from rampant pirate attacks.

We see Nevarro get attacked at the start of this episode. Greef Karga was able to get everyone out of the city safely, but it is clear these pirates aren’t going anywhere. Greef sends a message to someone hoping they can get Nevarro help, but it ends up not working out that way. This causes Teva to seek out Mando and inform them of the situation there. Mando decides to asks his fellow Mandalorians for help in saving this city from a dangerous threat. Once this mission is finished, it looks like the covert might have a brand new home. Yet as this episode comes to a close someone makes a shocking discovery.

The Mandalorian ‘The Pirate’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

