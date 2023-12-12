Get Daily Email
A Fun Holiday Story Gets Told in 'Ho Ho Ho A Pirate's Christmas for Me'

A Fun Holiday Story Gets Told in ‘Ho Ho Ho A Pirate’s Christmas for Me’

Two pirate brothers take readers of all ages on a magical holiday adventure

‘Ho Ho Ho A Pirate’s Christmas for Me’ is out now

I have read a fair amount of holiday themed books. Each one has been different but they all have taken me on some amazing adventures. When I heard about Ho Ho Ho A Pirate’s Christmas for Me it sounded like it would be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Ho Ho Ho A Pirate’s Christmas for Me here:

Nic and Kris Beard are twins, but they couldn’t be more different. Nic is naughty while Kris is nice. When Nic steals Kris’s necklace, Kris falls overboard and washes up on an island full of woodworking elves. Years later, sad and lonely, Nic finds his brother. Together, Nic and Kris learn love and acceptance – and discover that they are a little bit magical …

I had a lot of fun reading this book. The story is a joy to watch unfold about two brothers who are very different. When one falls overboard, they find themselves in a magical place. Years later they reunite, and it seems one of them has learned an important lesson.

Ho Ho Ho A Pirate’s Christmas for Me is out now. You can order this book on Amazon.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

