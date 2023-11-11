Get Daily Email
A Fun Story Gets Told in ‘How to Catch Santa Claus’

A couple of kids come up with some clever ways to try and catch this mysterious figure

I have been lucky to read a few of the How to Catch books. Each one has taken me on a fun adventure as a group of kids try to catch an elusive figure. When I heard about How to Catch Santa Claus I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for How to Catch Santa Claus here:

Do you have what it takes to catch jolly old St. Nicholas himself? Santa Claus is getting ready to deliver presents to children around the world, but the wily Catch Club Kids have set traps galore! With the help of his trusty Reindeer and Elf, Santa will have to use all his festive magic to avoid being caught.

I had a great time reading this book. Santa is out delivering presents, and comes across some clever traps. He sees each one coming, but has fun pointing them out. Even though none of them work, he is impressed by a few of them. As this story comes to a close, we see Santa head back home after a job well done. Most kids will have a lot of fun reading this book.

How to Catch Santa Clause is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

