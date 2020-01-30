Gary is Starting to Spiral out of Control in ‘We Are The Howards’

Gary makes some bad choices in ‘We Are The Howards’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Sophie was pretty much avoiding Delilah. She didn’t know what she could do to fix things with her daughter. Meanwhile Gary starts making some awful decisions. While this is going on, Danny is nervous about opening night for his school play. He also is having a hard time getting ready for a pivotal scene in it. As this episode comes to a close Rome and Regina help Delilah make a tough decision. Now Gary continues making bad choices in ‘We Are The Howards’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘We Are The Howards’ here:

As Rome and Regina continue to move forward with the adoption process, they are thrown into helping Delilah with a troubled Sophie. Meanwhile, Gary confronts Eric about his past, and Eddie pursues a new career in music.

Rome and Regina prepare for the next step in the adoption process in ‘We Are The Howards’. They make a video to show that they can be good parents. Luckily they have Sophie who can give them some much needed practice. When she invites a friend over to study things get bad rather fast. Meanwhile Gary continues to make poor choices, and has a strange feeling about Eric. He visits Eric at his job and confronts him about a few things. As this episode comes to a close Gary gets arrested, and his friends really start to worry about him. If you want to learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things ‘We Are The Howards’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.