Watch Geralt Fight all Kinds of Monsters in ‘The Witcher’ Season 1

Geralt battles lots of different monsters in ‘The Witcher’ season 1

Netflix has a lot of good shows out lately. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been amazing so far, and put a darker spin on this story. As wacky as Big Mouth is I have had a blast watching every season of this animated show. When I heard about The Witcher, I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for the first five episodes, and this is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for ‘The Witcher’ season 1 here:

An epic tale of fate and family. The story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

This was an action packed season for this show. Geralt goes around defeating lots of deadly monsters, and has found a way to make a living out of it. His past is a mystery to almost everyone they meet, but he makes a few friends along the way. The land is changing in many ways, and it is unclear what is going to happen next at times. As the fifth episode came to an end, a dastardly plan started moving forward. Whether you are familiar with this series or not, I would highly recommend checking this show out.

The Witcher season 1 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.