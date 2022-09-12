Get Your First Look at the ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer Shown at D23 Expo

Look at this ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ trailer

I have really enjoyed some of the recent Star Wars shows. The Mandalorian has been amazing and has shown a darker side of the Galaxy. In Obi-Wan Kenobi we saw a Jedi get asked to help an out friend out and along the way they faced some major challenges. At D23 Expo the first trailer for Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi was shown and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Star Wars Tales of the Jedi here:

Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.

This is an action packed trailer. We see a young Ahsoka and a moment as a child that makes it clear she is a Jedi. We also see a younger Dooku long before they have turned to the dark side. As their stories unfold we see events happen that will shape both of their futures. As this trailer comes to a close we get a look at a powerful Sith.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi premieres exclusively on Disney Plus October 26th.