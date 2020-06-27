Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Get a Glimpse Into the Making of Frozen 2 in 'Into the Unknown'

Get a Glimpse Into the Making of Frozen 2 in ‘Into the Unknown’

Take a behind the scenes look at all the work that was put in to make this movie

by Leave a Comment

into the unknown, frozen 2, tv show, documentary, review, disney plus

Watch this film come together in ‘Into the Unknown’

I am a huge Disney fan. As a kid I loved watching these movies, and that hasn’t changed in adulthood. When I finally watched Frozen, it truly took my breath away. Frozen 2 overall ended up being a pretty well done movie. See how this sequel came to life in Into the Unknown. I was able to get screeners of 3 of the episodes for this series and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Into the Unknown here:

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a 6-part series to reveal what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.

This was a really fascinating documentary series. Watching this story slowly come together was a true joy. It was also interesting to see the things that didn’t make it into this film. I had a great time watching the cast record their lines, and what it felt like for them to work on this movie. If you liked Frozen 2 then this is a documentary series you will want to check out.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is available now on Disney Plus.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

