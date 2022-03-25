Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Get Ready for Some Zany Adventures in ‘Bot Bots’ Season 1

Get Ready for Some Zany Adventures in ‘Bot Bots’ Season 1

Meet a group of smaller robots in this new Transformers animated series

by Leave a Comment

bot bots, transformers, tv show, animated, season 1, review, netflix

Meet a group of smaller robots on ‘Bot Bots’ season 1

When I was a kid I had a few Transformers toys. I can’t say I was a huge fan of the animated TV show at the time. As an adult I have seen all of the films and enjoyed a few of them. When I heard about Bot Bots I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

bot bots, transformers, tv show, animated, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Bot Bots season 1 here:

A new series in the “Transformers” universe.

bot bots, transformers, tv show, animated, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

I had a lot of fun watching this animated show. Life for Burgertron was simple at the start of this season until he broke a sacred rule. Once that happened he got exiled from his squad and wasn’t sure what to do next. He bumped into a few other bots who were outcasts and soon they became good friends. During this season Burgertron tries to help these Lost Bots get back into their squads to no avail. Yet as this season comes to a close Burgertron learns an important lesson.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
bot bots, transformers, tv show, animated, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Transformers: Bot Bots season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x