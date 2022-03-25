Get Ready for Some Zany Adventures in ‘Bot Bots’ Season 1

Meet a group of smaller robots on ‘Bot Bots’ season 1

When I was a kid I had a few Transformers toys. I can’t say I was a huge fan of the animated TV show at the time. As an adult I have seen all of the films and enjoyed a few of them. When I heard about Bot Bots I was looking forward to watching it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Bot Bots season 1 here:

A new series in the “Transformers” universe.

I had a lot of fun watching this animated show. Life for Burgertron was simple at the start of this season until he broke a sacred rule. Once that happened he got exiled from his squad and wasn’t sure what to do next. He bumped into a few other bots who were outcasts and soon they became good friends. During this season Burgertron tries to help these Lost Bots get back into their squads to no avail. Yet as this season comes to a close Burgertron learns an important lesson.

Transformers: Bot Bots season 1 is available now on Netflix.